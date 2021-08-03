Elida events calendar

(ELIDA, NM) Elida has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elida:

Nerf Wars in the Shelves Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Battle stations! How good is your aim? Get ready to test your mad Nerf skills during our friendly capture the flag game. Ages 10+. Register by Aug 10.

Dawg Days 2021 Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Our Dawg Days 2021 will be in person this year on Aug 14-16. Dawg Days is the new student orientation held at ENMU every fall. It is a series of programs and events designed to help you prepare...

Zumba Glow Party Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Outside on the Fitness Center Track Join the Fitness Center for a night time parent-child Zumba glow party. Dance to today’s hottest Latin and world beats. Participants get free glow sticks!

Movie Themed No Sleep Saturday Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Come enjoy a night full of movie watching, gaming and socialization! Come in a movie themed cosplay and win a prize! Fee is $5 and covers food and drink for the night.

OASIS State Park Observing Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1891 Base Line, Portales, NM

As you enter the park, turn right and notice the Brown Office Building and adjacent parking lot. The astronomy club setup up their gear along the side closest to the building. This is a great...