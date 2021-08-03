What’s up Grand Marais: Local events calendar

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Live events are coming to Grand Marais.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Marais:

Newberry Farmers Market Newberry, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 17 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PMLocation: 920 Newberry Avenue

Shipwreck Tour Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...

Duck Lake Fire Tour Newberry, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 32752 County Road 423, McMillan Township, MI 49868

Spend a few days exploring, and learning about the ecology of, the Duck Lake Fire in Luce County, Upper Peninsula, Michigan.

The Whiskey Charmers in Curtis at Chamberlin's Ole Forest Inn Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: N9450 Manistique Lakes Rd, Curtis, MI

All the information about The Whiskey Charmers at Chamberlin's Ole Forest Inn on 06-08-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Quick Hit Mania – Christmas Christmas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N7761 Candy Cane Ln, Christmas, MI

Quick Hit Mania Kewadin Casino Christmas Mondays and Tuesdays | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daily Prize Pool 25,000 Bonus Points Grand Prize Pool Over 130,000 CASH/Bonus Points