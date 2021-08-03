Cancel
Baileyville, KS

Baileyville calendar: Events coming up

Baileyville Updates
 5 days ago

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Baileyville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baileyville area:

Pawnee City Historical Days

Pawnee City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 624 G St, Pawnee City, NE

MEMORIES OF DAYS GONE BY Saturday, September 27 ~ 10am to 5pm View displays of World War II memorabilia, including uniforms, guns, books, magazines, and diaries. Other 1940’s memorabilia will be...

Rock the Ridge – Sabetha, KS

Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 316 Lincoln St, Sabetha, KS

Rock the Ridge, a free Christian Music Festival, will be held on August 14, 2021, at NorthRidge Church in Sabetha, KS. This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Britt Nicole, Stars…

Assembly Required at ZCBJ!

Du Bois, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 62752 706 Rd, Du Bois, NE

The ZCBJ Hall is 100 years old! After nearly a decade apart, The Assembly Required Band will reassemble on the ZCBJ stage for one night only! Come join Bryan, Rick, Mike, Tony, Daniel, & Jerry for...

Band Information Night

Axtell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 504 Pine St, Axtell, KS

Join us for our band information night at Axtell School! Students who are interested in doing band this year will be able to meet their new teacher, Mrs. Rachel Ronnebaum, and learn about the...

Open House ~ Sabetha

Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 110 260th St, Sabetha, KS

Events happening in Sabetha on Thursday, 12th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Sabetha like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

