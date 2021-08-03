Cancel
Navajo Dam, NM

Events on the Navajo Dam calendar

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Navajo Dam is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo Dam:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSjZ1_0bGRLcuE00

Dave Mensch

Ignacio, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

TO BOOK YOURS: music@davemensch.com MENSCH - ARTIST INFO: Original & Cover Acoustic Rock and Country. Recorded with: Brian Bonds - Former Guitar Player for Florida Georgia Line Scott Wilson - Bass...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3O32_0bGRLcuE00

Life's A Beach Drag Show

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

Tico Time River Resort's First Drag Show About this Event Enjoy the evening watching fabulous queens and kings strut their stuff on the runway with a beachy themed drag show! All ages More queens...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gOlE_0bGRLcuE00

Reeder and Spencer play Friday Nights at Foxfire!

Ignacio, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5513 Co Rd 321, Ignacio, CO

Reeder and Spencer play Friday Nights at Foxfire! at Fox Fire Farms Winery and Events, 5513 County Road 321, Ignacio, CO 81137, Ignacio, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More

Bubba Bellin

Ignacio, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5513 Co Rd 321, Ignacio, CO

Bubba Bellin and Songbird Jones at Fox Fire Farms at 2021-08-07T17:00:00-0600

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pB9Wa_0bGRLcuE00

Aztec Lions Club Gun & Knife Show

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 S Park Ave, Aztec, NM

The Aztec Lions Club Gun & Knife Show will be held on Dec 4th – 5th, 2021 in Aztec, NM. This Aztec gun show is held at Aztec Senior Center and hosted by Aztec Lions Club. All federal, state and...

Learn More

Navajo Dam, NM
ABOUT

With Navajo Dam Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

