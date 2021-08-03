Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Effie, MN

Coming soon: Effie events

Posted by 
Effie Post
Effie Post
 5 days ago

(EFFIE, MN) Effie is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Effie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3RIM_0bGRLb1V00

Kids’ Church

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Children in preschool and elementary grades are welcome to attend Kids’ Church, which is held immediately following worship during our Sunday Service.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2Xhy_0bGRLb1V00

Toasts On Trail (MN)

Marcell, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 45101 Buckhorn Resort Rd, Marcell, MN

This year we are launching Toasts On Trail, a program where we encourage people to get out on the trail. Our Sierra Designs ambassadors across the country have chosen their favorite local trails...

Learn More

Elements Youth Group

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Elements every other Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the church. Elements is a time for teens to deepen their relationship with God, sharpen their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIjYj_0bGRLb1V00

BYOM XVII

Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

BYOM is an annual SCA camping event held by Vilku Urvas Also check out other

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFg62_0bGRLb1V00

Koochiching County Fair

Northome, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 12099 US-71, Northome, MN

Features fun for the entire family including children's activities, entertainment, music, commercial vendors, plus a wide variety of food and attractions.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Effie Post

Effie Post

Effie, MN
9
Followers
137
Post
163
Views
ABOUT

With Effie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Trail, MN
City
Effie, MN
City
Side Lake, MN
City
Marcell, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Mn Children#Kids Church#Sierra Designs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy