Coming soon: Effie events

Kids' Church Side Lake, MN

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Children in preschool and elementary grades are welcome to attend Kids’ Church, which is held immediately following worship during our Sunday Service.

Toasts On Trail (MN) Marcell, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 45101 Buckhorn Resort Rd, Marcell, MN

This year we are launching Toasts On Trail, a program where we encourage people to get out on the trail. Our Sierra Designs ambassadors across the country have chosen their favorite local trails...

Elements Youth Group Side Lake, MN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Elements every other Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the church. Elements is a time for teens to deepen their relationship with God, sharpen their...

BYOM XVII Deer River, MN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

BYOM is an annual SCA camping event held by Vilku Urvas Also check out other

Koochiching County Fair Northome, MN

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 12099 US-71, Northome, MN

Features fun for the entire family including children's activities, entertainment, music, commercial vendors, plus a wide variety of food and attractions.