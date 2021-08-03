Cancel
Lilliwaup, WA

Lilliwaup events coming up

Lilliwaup Daily
Lilliwaup Daily
 5 days ago

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Live events are coming to Lilliwaup.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lilliwaup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1prg_0bGRLa8m00

Friday Night Fun Dive

Hoodsport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Friday night fun dive! Meet at the shop and we will decide where to dive. All Skill levels welcome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvkEC_0bGRLa8m00

11. Hood Canal Boat Tour - Union, WA 2021

Union, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 10 E Alderbrook Dr, Union, WA

Join us for our last day of camp! We'll be going on a boat tour aboard Lady Alderbook. This one hour boat ride will be followed by a short hike on the Alderbook nature trails. We will end the day...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rx4hU_0bGRLa8m00

Ross Robinson at the Hoodsport Farmers Market

Hoodsport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 24380 US-101, Hoodsport, WA

Ross Robinson, August 7th, at the Hoodsport Farmers Market w William Frost on harp, Morgan Smith bass, 12pm to 2pm 24380 N US Hwy 101 Hoodsport WA 98548 phone; (360) 970-0213

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYdnr_0bGRLa8m00

Ladies Club – Monthly Meeting & 9 Hole TriMixer

Union, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 330 E Country Club Drive East, Union, WA

Our monthly meeting will be followed by the 9 hole TriMixer where the ladies host golfers from Lake Limerick and Lake Cushman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6Fpc_0bGRLa8m00

Dawn Patrol Golden Age Fly In

Union, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

This is a fun fly event focused on WW I and Airplanes built prior to 1940. It is an all day event starting at 0900 with a pilot safety briefing. Coffee will be provided and hot dog lunch is...

