San Simeon, CA

Live events San Simeon — what’s coming up

San Simeon Updates
San Simeon Updates
 5 days ago

(SAN SIMEON, CA) San Simeon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simeon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OS89L_0bGRLYKC00

INCENDIO

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1473 Randall Dr, Cambria, CA

Cambria Concerts Unplugged presents: "Plugged" at the Pines! Incendio has a long, great history in Central California, and were sad when we had to cancel last year’s shows. So we are beyond...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MD61d_0bGRLYKC00

All California Meet

San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Enjoy a casual Hot Dog BBQ & Wine and Cheese get together both days and enjoy all Cambria and the surrounding area has to offer. Enter to win the 50/50. Call San Simeon Lodge today! 1(805...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbQgA_0bGRLYKC00

Wine By the Sea: A Special Wine & Food Tasting at Madeline's on Moonstone

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 6276 Moonstone Beach Dr, Cambria, CA

There’s only one place in Cambria to do a wine tasting and at the same time enjoy an ocean view. That is at Madeline’s on Moonstone—the area’s newest tasting room, and one with incomparable views...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RX07w_0bGRLYKC00

Charlie Shoemake Group

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 824 Main St, Cambria, CA

Home page of karlwelzmusic.com, a jazz group from the Central Coast of California. Jazz saxophonist

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doh9r_0bGRLYKC00

An Evening with Brynn and Jody

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1350 Main St, Cambria, CA

Jody Mulgrew and Brynn Albanese are collaborating at the Cambria Community Arts Theater (CCAT) on August 14th. Tickets are already available at https://cambriaarts.org/tickets/ "Brynn Albanese and...

Learn More

San Simeon Updates

San Simeon Updates

San Simeon, CA
10
Followers
169
Post
501
Views
ABOUT

With San Simeon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

