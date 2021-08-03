Live events San Simeon — what’s coming up
(SAN SIMEON, CA) San Simeon has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simeon:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1473 Randall Dr, Cambria, CA
Cambria Concerts Unplugged presents: "Plugged" at the Pines! Incendio has a long, great history in Central California, and were sad when we had to cancel last year’s shows. So we are beyond...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Enjoy a casual Hot Dog BBQ & Wine and Cheese get together both days and enjoy all Cambria and the surrounding area has to offer. Enter to win the 50/50. Call San Simeon Lodge today! 1(805...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 6276 Moonstone Beach Dr, Cambria, CA
There’s only one place in Cambria to do a wine tasting and at the same time enjoy an ocean view. That is at Madeline’s on Moonstone—the area’s newest tasting room, and one with incomparable views...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 824 Main St, Cambria, CA
Home page of karlwelzmusic.com, a jazz group from the Central Coast of California. Jazz saxophonist
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 1350 Main St, Cambria, CA
Jody Mulgrew and Brynn Albanese are collaborating at the Cambria Community Arts Theater (CCAT) on August 14th. Tickets are already available at https://cambriaarts.org/tickets/ "Brynn Albanese and...
