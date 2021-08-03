Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida takes aim at Ben & Jerry’s decision not to sell products in West Bank

By News Service of Florida
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UA2Io_0bGRLWYk00
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 20, 2021 file photo, an Israeli shops at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, southern Israel. Alan Jope the CEO of Unilever on Thursday, July 22, 2021, said the global consumer goods giant remains “fully committed” to doing business in Israel, distancing himself from this week's announcement by the company's Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand to stop serving Israel's West Bank settlements. Jope gave no indication that Unilever would force Ben & Jerry's to roll back its controversial decision. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File) [ TSAFRIR ABAYOV | AP ]

TALLAHASSEE — State investment in the parent company of the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream chain could be blocked later this year after Ben & Jerry’s announced plans to stop selling its products in the West Bank and Gaza.

Ash Williams, executive director and chief investment officer of the State Board of Administration, said in a letter Monday that the parent company, Unilever PLC, has been added to what is known as Florida’s list of “Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel.”

That move, which occurred Thursday, triggered a 90-day window. If Unilever does not reverse the Ben & Jerry’s decision during that time, it would face a prohibition on state investment and contracts.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who, along with Attorney General Ashley Moody, serve as the State Board of Administration, issued statements Tuesday touting the move against Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever as showing support for Israel.

“As a matter of law and principle, the State of Florida will not tolerate discrimination against the State of Israel or the Israeli people,” DeSantis said.

But in announcing its decision last month, Ben & Jerry’s said the ice cream maker believes “it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

“We’re a values-led company with a long history of advocating for human rights, and economic and social justice,” Ben & Jerry’s said in a July 19 statement posted on its website. “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for our product to be present within an internationally recognised illegal occupation.”

Unilever, which purchased Ben & Jerry’s in 2000, also posted a statement saying it has always recognized the “right of the brand and its independent board to take decisions about its social mission.”

The company did not change its stance in a discussion last week with state investment officials.

“The SBA (State Board of Administration) conducted an engagement call with Unilever Investor Relations on July 28, 2021, and received indication that the parent company has no current plan to prevent Ben & Jerry’s from terminating business activities in Israeli-controlled territories,” Williams wrote in the letter Monday to DeSantis, Patronis and Moody.

Ben & Jerry’s said on its website that it has a licensee that manufactures ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region. The company said it will not renew the license when it expires at the end of 2022 but will remain in Israel through a “different business arrangement.”

Unilever is a conglomerate that sells products ranging from Hellmann’s mayonnaise to Dove soap, according to its website.

In a news release Tuesday, DeSantis’ office criticized the stance of Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever, saying there is “nothing progressive about boycotting the only democracy in the Middle East.”

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Comments / 1

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Unilever Plc#Food Drink#The Ben Jerry#Unilever Plc#Boycott Israel#Israeli#Moody#Hellmann#Dove#News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis’ political team ramps up as his national star rises

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has a stable of taxpayer-paid staff that works to arrange logistics, security and messaging for his events, and just in the last month that has included: A mission to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, a prime-time Fox News Town Hall on Cuban relations, and a closed-door discussion on mask wearing that his “official” political team used in a fundraising email.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s pandemic bonuses won’t include governor’s logo, state says

TALLAHASSEE — The $1,000 pandemic bonuses going out to Florida’s teachers, principals and first responders won’t include a governor’s logo, the state says. Although the state’s contract with a private vendor says the bonuses must bear an “office of the governor graphic design” approved by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, a spokesperson for the department said the checks will bear the state seal instead.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas, Hillsborough Democrats urge schools to defy DeSantis on masks

Pushback against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order against school mask mandates is solidifying along partisan lines. The Pinellas Democratic Party said Thursday it called upon the Pinellas School Board to require all students to wear masks when the district’s schools reopen on Wednesday. In an email to board members, local party chair Lucinda Johnston said she wrote that “the board must take action now to protect our children from the explosive surge in COVID cases among children in the state and the county.”
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Gov. DeSantis should be leading us, not impeding us | Letters

Schools, parents question validity of DeSantis mask order | Aug. 5. Our governor should be responsible to do all he can to keep the citizens of Florida healthy. Yet in the face of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recent medical advice, he will not allow schools to require that masks be worn indoors.
Public HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The delta variant is dangerously different | Letters

Don’t tie schools’ hands to limit COVID spread | Editorial, Aug. 4. We absolutely must learn to see the delta variant with our naked eyes. This really is not the same game we have played so far. For those who have not heard, the viral load provided by delta is about 1,000 times that of the original virus. That is why it is so insanely more transmissible, why people get sick sooner (four days typically rather than six), and why they get sicker. It is critically important to realize that viruses evolve, and that we must evolve our thinking and our behavior along with the changing virus.
Panama City, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis to Biden: ‘I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you’

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at President Joe Biden a day after Biden told the Republican governor to “get out of the way” of mask mandates. During a stop in Panama City on Wednesday, DeSantis accused Biden of “helping facilitate” COVID-19 by not securing the border with Mexico. He said immigrants crossing the border are spreading all sorts of variants of the virus.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida lawmaker seeks to aid retired police dogs

With the proposal saying dogs are an “integral part of many law enforcement efforts statewide,” a Republican lawmaker wants to create a program to pay for the veterinary care of retired police dogs. Rep. Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, filed the proposal (HB 25) on Wednesday for consideration during the 2022...
EducationPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

State Board of Education to take up mask-related rules

The debate over school mask mandates continued to provide, as the State Board of Education prepared to wade into the discussion with an emergency teleconference meeting at 11 a.m. today. The board is prepared to consider two rules, prepared on short notice, to tackle the masking issue. Read on for the that story and more Florida education news. • Sorry, but there won’t be a roundup on Monday. Check back Tuesday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy