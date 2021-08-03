Coming soon: Flasher events

(FLASHER, ND) Live events are lining up on the Flasher calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flasher:

MPO General Membership Meeting Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2611 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND

Join fellow members each month get organizational updates, hear about business and community events, learn from keynote speakers and network. General membership meetings are held the first...

Food Demonstrator Hiring Event: Immediate Offers; Apply To Attend Judson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

In person interviews for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on Thursday, August 5th, from 11AM - 3PM at the Costco in Bismarck, ND for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire...

8/4/2021 – Peabody Energy Job Fair [Mandan ND] Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2611 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND

Peabody Energy is holding a career fair on Wednesday, August 4th at the Baymont Inn… Read More »



Grant Country Fair and 4-H Achievement Days Carson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Since 1917, features fun for the entire family including 4-H, FFA and open class exhibits, bull riding, turtle races, parade, barbecue, street dance, open class pen of three, youth rodeo, pine...

Disney Princesses Trivia at the Baymont Inn and Suites Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2611 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND

It's Disney Princesses trivia night at the Baymont Inn and Suites! Head to the hotel bar every Tuesday night at 7pm for FREE trivia!