Bison, SD

Bison calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Bison News Watch
 5 days ago

(BISON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Bison calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bison:

Adams County Fair and Rodeo

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Address : Adams County Fairgrounds Hettinger ND Phone : 701-567-2531 (Always call and confirm events.) Fax : 701-567-2690

Thunderhawk Wide Open

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2-98 3rd St E, Lemmon, SD

The Thunderhawk Wide Open is the Grand River area's very own gravel bicycle race. Come to immerse yourself in our wide open landscape and experience our epic stories and warm hospitality. Travel...

Hettinger Rodeo

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Address : Adams County Fairgrounds Hettinger ND Phone : 701-567-2531 (Always call and confirm events.) Fax : 701-567-2690

Hugh Glass Dash

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1005 5th Ave W, Lemmon, SD

The Hugh Glass Dash is on Sunday August 22, 2021.

CML (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Hettinger/Scranton

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 8th St S, Hettinger, ND

The Hettinger/Scranton (Hettinger, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Central McLean [Turtle Lake-Mercer/Underwood/McClusky] (Turtle Lake, ND) on Friday, August 27 @ 6p.

Bison News Watch

Bison, SD
ABOUT

With Bison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

