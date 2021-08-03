Butte events calendar

(BUTTE, NE) Live events are coming to Butte.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Butte:

Mollie B w/ Squeeze Box and Ted Lange Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

Tickets: $30.00 Day Of; $25.00 In Advance Call FRC Gift Shop (605) 487-7871 for Will Call Tickets Mollie B, the multi-instrumentalist and award-winning vocalist who is the host of the Mollie B...

Wagner Music Boosters Craft Fair Wagner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Walnut Ave SW, Wagner, SD

Multi-vendor pre-Christmas Craft Fair, vendors include many with handmade crafts and specialty food items; also includes several commercial vendors such as thirty-one, Scentsy, Tupperware, etc.

CRS @ Geddes SD - All Class Reunion Geddes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4th & Main St, Geddes, SD

Multipurpose Center Geddes South Dakota should be easy to find

Multi Award Winning Tribute to Elvis - Gary Wesley Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

Two shows: 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm Tickets: $25.00 in advance; $35.00 day of Garry Wesley has been performing his tribute to Elvis since 1980, he has performed with Legends in Concert, American Super...

Atkinson Hay Days Outdoor Movie Party Atkinson, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 119 S Hyde St, Atkinson, NE

To add to Atkinson's 3-day Hay Days celebration (August 20-22), the Sandhills Guest House is hosting an Outdoor Movie Party on Saturday, August 21. This event is free to the public and showtime...