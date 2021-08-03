Butte events calendar
(BUTTE, NE) Live events are coming to Butte.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Butte:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD
Tickets: $30.00 Day Of; $25.00 In Advance Call FRC Gift Shop (605) 487-7871 for Will Call Tickets Mollie B, the multi-instrumentalist and award-winning vocalist who is the host of the Mollie B...
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 101 Walnut Ave SW, Wagner, SD
Multi-vendor pre-Christmas Craft Fair, vendors include many with handmade crafts and specialty food items; also includes several commercial vendors such as thirty-one, Scentsy, Tupperware, etc.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 4th & Main St, Geddes, SD
Multipurpose Center Geddes South Dakota should be easy to find
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD
Two shows: 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm Tickets: $25.00 in advance; $35.00 day of Garry Wesley has been performing his tribute to Elvis since 1980, he has performed with Legends in Concert, American Super...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 119 S Hyde St, Atkinson, NE
To add to Atkinson's 3-day Hay Days celebration (August 20-22), the Sandhills Guest House is hosting an Outdoor Movie Party on Saturday, August 21. This event is free to the public and showtime...
