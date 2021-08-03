Cancel
Butte, NE

Butte events calendar

Butte Bulletin
Butte Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BUTTE, NE) Live events are coming to Butte.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Butte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mr7VC_0bGRLR9700

Mollie B w/ Squeeze Box and Ted Lange

Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

Tickets: $30.00 Day Of; $25.00 In Advance Call FRC Gift Shop (605) 487-7871 for Will Call Tickets Mollie B, the multi-instrumentalist and award-winning vocalist who is the host of the Mollie B...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbl2U_0bGRLR9700

Wagner Music Boosters Craft Fair

Wagner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Walnut Ave SW, Wagner, SD

Multi-vendor pre-Christmas Craft Fair, vendors include many with handmade crafts and specialty food items; also includes several commercial vendors such as thirty-one, Scentsy, Tupperware, etc.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0da4AI_0bGRLR9700

CRS @ Geddes SD - All Class Reunion

Geddes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4th & Main St, Geddes, SD

Multipurpose Center Geddes South Dakota should be easy to find

Learn More

Multi Award Winning Tribute to Elvis - Gary Wesley

Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

Two shows: 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm Tickets: $25.00 in advance; $35.00 day of Garry Wesley has been performing his tribute to Elvis since 1980, he has performed with Legends in Concert, American Super...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EISHR_0bGRLR9700

Atkinson Hay Days Outdoor Movie Party

Atkinson, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 119 S Hyde St, Atkinson, NE

To add to Atkinson's 3-day Hay Days celebration (August 20-22), the Sandhills Guest House is hosting an Outdoor Movie Party on Saturday, August 21. This event is free to the public and showtime...

Learn More

Butte Bulletin

Butte Bulletin

Butte, NE
With Butte Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

