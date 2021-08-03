Events on the Paris calendar

(PARIS, ID) Paris is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paris area:

Volunteer Soak + Camp Day Thatcher, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

Join us for a day of socially distanced volunteering as you work, learn, and see the behind the scenes activities required to maintain our 45 acres! In return for 6 hrs of volunteer work, enjoy an...

Princess and Super Heroes Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 485 N Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, UT

Join us for Super versus Royals weekend. Fun and games for your inner Princess or Super Hero just waiting to get out. Also, dress as your favorite princess or superhero costume to join in the fun.

The Music Man Play Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 633 Washington St, Montpelier, ID

Bear Lake Arts Council presents Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man! Follow the fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and...

Franklin County Car Show Preston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 186 W 2nd N St, Preston, ID

See beautiful vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles at the Franklin County Fair in Preston Idaho.

ASDT Bear Lake paint pARTy Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2000 N Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, UT

Learn how to paint water and beach scenes through fun and entertaining lead instruction. Also check out other