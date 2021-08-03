Live events on the horizon in Searchlight

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Live events are lining up on the Searchlight calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Searchlight area:

Righteous Bros. Bill Medley & Bucky Heard Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1650 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. Now, Bill Medley joins forces with one of the most...

MIRANDA LAMBERT Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Gates 5:00pm • Show 7:00pm Miranda Lambert will heat up the Laughlin Event Center stage fresh off the launch of her latest album, “The Marfa Tapes,” with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. No stranger...

Kansas City to Harrah’s Laughlin (Aug-30) (Charter) Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

4 Night Charter Getaway. Includes Round Trip Charter Air, Hotel, Airport Transfers, Luggage Service and Taxes. Pricing/Comp based upon play history

DWIGHT YOAKAM Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five...

PAW Patrol Live! Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Buy Alabama tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Sun, Sep 5, 2021 8:00 pm at Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin in Laughlin, NV.