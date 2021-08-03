Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Searchlight, NV

Live events on the horizon in Searchlight

Posted by 
Searchlight News Beat
Searchlight News Beat
 5 days ago

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Live events are lining up on the Searchlight calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Searchlight area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FPKw_0bGRLPNf00

Righteous Bros. Bill Medley & Bucky Heard

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1650 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. Now, Bill Medley joins forces with one of the most...

Learn More

MIRANDA LAMBERT

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Gates 5:00pm • Show 7:00pm Miranda Lambert will heat up the Laughlin Event Center stage fresh off the launch of her latest album, “The Marfa Tapes,” with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. No stranger...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3Brx_0bGRLPNf00

Kansas City to Harrah’s Laughlin (Aug-30) (Charter)

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

4 Night Charter Getaway. Includes Round Trip Charter Air, Hotel, Airport Transfers, Luggage Service and Taxes. Pricing/Comp based upon play history

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeKFG_0bGRLPNf00

DWIGHT YOAKAM

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five...

Learn More

PAW Patrol Live!

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Buy Alabama tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Sun, Sep 5, 2021 8:00 pm at Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin in Laughlin, NV.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Searchlight News Beat

Searchlight News Beat

Searchlight, NV
5
Followers
165
Post
644
Views
ABOUT

With Searchlight News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laughlin, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
City
Searchlight, NV
State
Alabama State
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Jack Ingram
Person
Jon Randall
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Person
Bill Medley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Casino Hotel#Nv Gates#Round Trip Charter Air#Airport Transfers#Luggage Service And Taxes#Nv Dwight Yoakam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
Taste of Country

Jamey Johnson Singalong Highlights Day 1 of Music City Grand Prix Concert

Brooks & Dunn headlined the Freedom Friday concert at the Big Machine Music Grand Prix in Nashville, but the country duo were not the only act fans crowded to see. A festival-like audience filtered in from Super Truck practice or from the Family Fun Zone to see Mark Collie, Tyer Farr, John Elefante of the rock band Kansas and more, but the show found its pace as darkness fell and rocker Vince Neil took the stage for three wild songs that the crowd lapped up.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

From Springsteen to ‘Letterman,’ Rolling Stones’ Touring Drummer Has Rich Musical History

Wednesday’s announcement that Charlie Watts would be sitting out the upcoming Rolling Stones tour was jarring; for the first time since 1963, Watts (who is recovering from an unspecified surgical procedure) won’t be behind the drum kit. But the least surprising news was the person who’ll be filling in for him. Although not a bold-face name to some, Steve Jordan has had a connection with the band that dates back decades — to Richards’ X-Pensive Winos and even one of the Stones’ own albums. As a name in album credits, Jordan, 64, has been familiar to anyone who’s owned records by...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, August 8?

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? We do have a handful of different things to talk through within this piece. We’ll get into that, and of course look towards whatever the future will hold here. We know that there is probably no cable show with a larger...
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brooks & Dunn, Jamey Johnson and Vince Neil Rock Music City Grand Prix Performances

For decades, people have associated Nashville with two things – country music and racing. That’s just what fans got at the opening night of the Music City Grand Prix on Friday. On that day, the gates opened at ten in the morning and gave race fans the best of both worlds. People filed in to enjoy the Family Fun Zone and to watch several different practice runs for upcoming races.
Canton, OHwhbc.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd Withdraws From Concert for Legends

CANTON, OHIO – Lynyrd Skynyrd has withdrawn from the 2021 Concert for Legends following news a band member has tested positive for COVID-19. The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday evening with Brad Paisley, with Jimmie Allen opening the show. The concert, now in its sixth year, wraps up the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls.
NFLwestplainsdailyquill.net

The Latest: Lynyrd Skynyrd out of Hall of Fame concert

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:. Lynyrd Skynyrd has withdrawn from the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after band member Rickey …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Musicjustjaredjr.com

LILHUDDY & Nessa Barrett Debut New Songs - New Music Friday 8/6

LILHUDDY and Nessa Barrett are both back with new songs!. The social media stars turned music artists dropped their latest tracks – “Don’t Freak Out” featuring iann dior, Travis Barker and Tyson Ritter, and “i hope ur miserable until ur dead.”. “I cannot explain how excited I am to put...
Musichawaiipublicradio.org

10,000 Maniacs' Mary Ramsey - Off The Road with Dave Lawrence - August 2021

Find the entire Off The Road series at hawaiipublicradio.org/offtheroad. Today HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back 10,000 Maniacs, and their singer/violin/viola player Mary Ramsey. 10,000 Maniacs formed in New York State in 1981, originally fronted by vocalist Natalie Merchant, who left the group in 1993. While already...
MusicToledo Blade

Lita Ford lends guitar to Rock Hall

Legendary guitarist Lita Ford stopped by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on July 26, to lend one of her instruments to the museum’s collection. She followed the presentation with a small concert for museum visitors. “It’s history,” Ford said. “It’s a real big honor to be a part...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Cody Johnson drops two additional songs

“Let’s Build a Fire” and “Driveway” available now. CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville Platinum recording artist Cody Johnson is releasing more new music with “Let’s Build A Fire” and “Driveway” from his forthcoming double album that’s still to be detailed. Both songs are available digitally. “‘Let’s Build A Fire’ and ‘Driveway’...
Entertainmentmymotherlode.com

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :. TOP 20...
Lynden, WAlyndentribune.com

Rock Fest: Singer/bassist John Payne comes to Lynden

  LYNDEN — As musicians go, John Payne has lived a blessed life.   Although Payne didn’t form the prog-pop band Asia, he did spend more time with the band than any of its other singers past or present.   The vocalist/bassist has also worked with the vocalists from Cheap Trick, Foreigner, Journey,...
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On Aug. 6

Abstract Mindstate might be the greatest rap duo you've never heard of. MCs Olskool Ice-Gre and E.P Da Hellcat got their start in Chicago in the late '90s and were about to make an album with features from Kanye West, Common, John Legend and more. But the deal fell through, E.P and Olskool fell on hard times and the two eventually stopped making music altogether. Now, almost 20 years later, Abstract Mindstate is back with a new album, produced entirely by Kanye West, called Dreams Still Inspire. We give it a spin on this week's show and dig into the duo's old-school sound.
Rock Music1029thebuzz.com

Metallica Announces New Podcast

Metallica has announced a new upcoming podcast, simply titled The Metallica Podcast. The band shared the news on social media yesterday (Thursday, August 5th) writing, “We're starting with eight episodes taking a look behind the scenes at The Black Album . . .”. A premiere date for The Metallica Podcast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy