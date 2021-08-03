Cancel
Rockland, ID

Rockland calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Rockland Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ROCKLAND, ID) Rockland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rockland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzDWa_0bGRLOkA00

Second Saturday Tea Party

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 334 N Main St, Pocatello, ID

This will be our third tea party for the summer and will include make and take lace hand covers. It will be at the Elwen Cottage at 334 N Main St, Pocatello, ID 83204. The cost will be $25.00 per...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMsnk_0bGRLOkA00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at STAR ROUTE

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 218 North Main Street, Pocatello, ID 83204

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FC6hO_0bGRLOkA00

Holy Fire III/Usui Reiki Master Class

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1430 Cottage Ave, Pocatello, ID

August 6, 7, and 8 2021 Class held at 1430 Cottage Ave. Pocatello. 9 - 5 pm (live in person or online) $111 deposit, $333 balance Please text Daphne @ 208-220-2503 to inquire and register You will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBeiH_0bGRLOkA00

Pocatello Raceway Races

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1950 Boeing Ave, Pocatello, ID

Enjoy car racing at the Pocatello Raceway. Each race night has a different theme. Check their website for more race times and details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLND8_0bGRLOkA00

Crafting The Conspiracy

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 117 S Main St, Pocatello, ID

Denots, Crafting The Conspiracy, Desolate Blight and Voice of Treason […]

Comments / 0

Rockland, ID
11
Followers
158
Post
446
Views
ABOUT

With Rockland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

