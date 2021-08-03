Rockland calendar: Events coming up

(ROCKLAND, ID) Rockland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rockland area:

Second Saturday Tea Party Pocatello, ID

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 334 N Main St, Pocatello, ID

This will be our third tea party for the summer and will include make and take lace hand covers. It will be at the Elwen Cottage at 334 N Main St, Pocatello, ID 83204. The cost will be $25.00 per...

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at STAR ROUTE Pocatello, ID

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 218 North Main Street, Pocatello, ID 83204

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Holy Fire III/Usui Reiki Master Class Pocatello, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1430 Cottage Ave, Pocatello, ID

August 6, 7, and 8 2021 Class held at 1430 Cottage Ave. Pocatello. 9 - 5 pm (live in person or online) $111 deposit, $333 balance Please text Daphne @ 208-220-2503 to inquire and register You will...

Pocatello Raceway Races Pocatello, ID

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1950 Boeing Ave, Pocatello, ID

Enjoy car racing at the Pocatello Raceway. Each race night has a different theme. Check their website for more race times and details.

Crafting The Conspiracy Pocatello, ID

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 117 S Main St, Pocatello, ID

Denots, Crafting The Conspiracy, Desolate Blight and Voice of Treason […]