Live events on the horizon in Middle Brook

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Middle Brook is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Middle Brook:

Ice Cream Social Annapolis, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 47247 MO-49, Annapolis, MO

What's better than ice cream? Free ice cream! The catch--you must bring a topping of your choice with you--we'll have the rest! We will provide the ice cream, bowls, spoons, and napkins—you just...

Logan Creek Band Lesterville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2100 Peola Rd, Lesterville, MO

Logan Creek Band will be playing for the Campers at Rivers Edge in Lesterville Mo.

14th Iowa Vol Inf Bn. - Pilot Knob Pilot Knob, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

September 27, 1864, just outside Pilot Knob in Iron County, Missouri. Although outnumbered by more than ten-to-one, the Union defenders of Ft. Davidson managed to repulse repeated Confederate...

Devils Toll Gate 2021 Ironton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Ironton, MO

Sports event by Ozark Trail Association and Devil's Toll Race on Saturday, October 16 2021 with 138 people interested.

Heartsfield Hoedown 2003 Music Festival Annapolis, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 8933 Co Rd 364, Annapolis, MO

Enjoy camping, floating and live music by the river and under the stars on Labor Day Weekend! The legendary band Heartsfield, known as the Grateful Dead of the Midwest, joined by rising stars Just...