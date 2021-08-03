Cancel
Middle Brook, MO

Live events on the horizon in Middle Brook

Middle Brook Daily
(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Middle Brook is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Middle Brook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdAkB_0bGRLNrR00

Ice Cream Social

Annapolis, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 47247 MO-49, Annapolis, MO

What's better than ice cream? Free ice cream! The catch--you must bring a topping of your choice with you--we'll have the rest! We will provide the ice cream, bowls, spoons, and napkins—you just...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTlkl_0bGRLNrR00

Logan Creek Band

Lesterville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2100 Peola Rd, Lesterville, MO

Logan Creek Band will be playing for the Campers at Rivers Edge in Lesterville Mo.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wf7Ry_0bGRLNrR00

14th Iowa Vol Inf Bn. - Pilot Knob

Pilot Knob, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

September 27, 1864, just outside Pilot Knob in Iron County, Missouri. Although outnumbered by more than ten-to-one, the Union defenders of Ft. Davidson managed to repulse repeated Confederate...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F961f_0bGRLNrR00

Devils Toll Gate 2021

Ironton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Ironton, MO

Sports event by Ozark Trail Association and Devil's Toll Race on Saturday, October 16 2021 with 138 people interested.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oJRJ_0bGRLNrR00

Heartsfield Hoedown 2003 Music Festival

Annapolis, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 8933 Co Rd 364, Annapolis, MO

Enjoy camping, floating and live music by the river and under the stars on Labor Day Weekend! The legendary band Heartsfield, known as the Grateful Dead of the Midwest, joined by rising stars Just...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Middle Brook Daily

Middle Brook Daily

ABOUT

With Middle Brook Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

