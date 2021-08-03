Cancel
Bly, OR

Bly calendar: What's coming up

Bly News Flash
 5 days ago

(BLY, OR) Live events are coming to Bly.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bly area:

Everclear Concert

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

Friday, August 6th, 2021 Gates opening at 5:30 PM Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18, 2021 Party Zone @ $15.00 General Seating @ $10.00 Pre-Sale tickets include entry into the fair if purchased...

"Fearless" Youth Camp — Refuge City Church

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Fearless. We all have a purpose in life, but fear often keeps us from fulfilling it. What if we could live our lives as if we were fearless? We all want to live our lives with confidence, knowing...

Klamath County Demolition Derby

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

Saturday, August 7th in the Outdoor Arena Gates will open at 12:00 Noon for spectators $20.00 for adults and free to individuals 12 years of age and younger Pre-Sale tickets include Entry to the...

Lads @ The Falls

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2215 Shallock Ave, Klamath Falls, OR

Lads @ The Falls at The Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave, 97601, Merrill, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Easy Listening

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 950 Harriman Route, Klamath Falls, OR

Join us on the Patio at the Lodge from 6-8pm for some easy listening from area solo musicians: Tim Mitchel

