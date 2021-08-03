Grand Portage calendar: Coming events

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Grand Portage calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Portage:

Radio Waves Music Festival Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1712 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Radio Waves Music Festival WTIP Community Radio is pleased to announce that the Radio Waves Annual Music Festival will take place on Friday & Saturday, September 10 and 11, 2021 as an on-air, live...

Grand Marais Art Colony 2021 Summer Exhibition: But It Was Still There Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 21 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

2021 Summer Exhibition BUT IT WAS STILL THERE Moira Bateman, Annie Hejny, Moheb Soliman, and Nick Wroblewski Moira, Annie, Moheb, and Nick completed a 7-day residency at the Art Colony in 2019...

Cook County Market Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 116 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

The Cook County Market opens in the parking lot of The Hub (The Senior Center) on Saturday, May 29, 2021 and will be held every Saturday through MEA Weekend in October. New hours! We will be open...

WaterTribe Minnesota Voyageurs Challenge (MNVC) Grand Portage, MN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 9393 E, MN-61, Grand Portage, MN

The Voyageur Challenge commemorates the paddling route that French-Canadian fur-traders, or Voyageurs, used back in the 1800’s. The MNVC distance is roughly 210 miles – following the...

Superior Cycling Association Summer Tuesday Rides Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Pincushion Dr, Grand Marais, MN

Superior Cycling Association Summer Tuesday Rides Tuesday, August 31: Details for this week not posted yet. For more information contact Tim Kennedy at 218-370-0955 or tkennedy@boreal.org Every...