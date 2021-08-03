Live events on the horizon in Beverly

(BEVERLY, WA) Live events are coming to Beverly.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beverly:

Needle Felt Wool Gnomes @ Brew House Event Center - Kittitas, Washington Kittitas, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

No artistic experience necessary! Join me for Needle Felting Gnomes at The Brewhouse Event Center - Kittitas, Washington **With Personal Charcuterie Snack Box Option from Olive & Pine Charcuterie...

Wine Tasting- Errant Cellars Quincy, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Errant Cellars is a boutique winery located in Quincy Washington. They produce small quantities of hand crafted award winning wines. Come enjoy their wine and the view off of our deck.

Hot Desert Nights 2021 Desert Aire, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 368-456 Desert Aire Dr SW, Desert Aire, WA

Join us for this annual event! Golf tournament - 8:00 am Car show - 11:00 am Food vendors - 11:00 am Cornhole tournament - 2:00 pm Drawing - 3:00 pm The band starts at 7:00. This year we are...

Moxee Hop Festival Moxee, WA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

MOXEE CITY PARK, S RIVARD RD, MOXEE. OFF OF HIGHWAY 24. o:p (Friday and Saturday of August each year) o:p

Quincy Quincy, WA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 101 F St SW, Quincy, WA

DRIVE-THRU distribution, up to 250 families (or while supplies last). In light of COVID-19 concerns, prepacked emergency food boxes will be distributed that include an assortment of nonperishable...