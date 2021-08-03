Cancel
Wilsons, VA

Wilsons calendar: Coming events

Wilsons Updates
Wilsons Updates
 5 days ago

(WILSONS, VA) Wilsons is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wilsons area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRAIL_0bGRLGgM00

Graduation party

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16440 Five Forks Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

I will be djing for my cousin graduation party in Amelia we gone have a good time come out and party with me we gone have some good food and music by yours truly dj jay-fresh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFTLP_0bGRLGgM00

Hailey's Going Away Party

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16420 Court St, Amelia Court House, VA

Hailey's Going Away Party is on Facebook. To connect with Hailey's Going Away Party, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueHzc_0bGRLGgM00

Crewe Farm Swap and More!

Crewe, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

We are a group of hobby farmers that get together to sell eggs, chickens, pigs, baked goods and anything farm related. We are looking to expand vendors if you have something you would love to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFEjx_0bGRLGgM00

Paint & Dine

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 19210 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA

Paint & Dine at Journey Station, 19210 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA 23002, Amelia Court House, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WI8k_0bGRLGgM00

Dinwiddie Book Group

Dinwiddie County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Events happening in Dinwiddie on Thursday, 19th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Dinwiddie like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Comments / 0

Wilsons Updates

Wilsons Updates

Wilsons, VA
ABOUT

With Wilsons Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

