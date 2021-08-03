Wilsons calendar: Coming events

(WILSONS, VA) Wilsons is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wilsons area:

Graduation party Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16440 Five Forks Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

I will be djing for my cousin graduation party in Amelia we gone have a good time come out and party with me we gone have some good food and music by yours truly dj jay-fresh

Hailey's Going Away Party Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16420 Court St, Amelia Court House, VA

Hailey's Going Away Party is on Facebook. To connect with Hailey's Going Away Party, join Facebook today.

Crewe Farm Swap and More! Crewe, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

We are a group of hobby farmers that get together to sell eggs, chickens, pigs, baked goods and anything farm related. We are looking to expand vendors if you have something you would love to...

Paint & Dine Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 19210 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA

Paint & Dine at Journey Station, 19210 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA 23002, Amelia Court House, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:00 pm

Dinwiddie Book Group Dinwiddie County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Events happening in Dinwiddie on Thursday, 19th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Dinwiddie like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance