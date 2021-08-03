Live events on the horizon in Dickinson Center

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Live events are coming to Dickinson Center.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Dickinson Center area:

Walk With Doc Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Duane St, Malone, NY

Join Dr. Cahill for a walk on the beautiful rec park trails to discuss healthy habits and to get his advice on medical concerns.

Farm Tour Owls Head, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 189 Ragged Lake Rd, Owls Head, NY

See our start-up farm in Owls Head, meet our animals, and shop our selection of local food and artisanal goat’s milk soaps!

2021 World Figure & Fancy Skating Championships & Festival Brasher Falls, Brasher Falls-Winthrop, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Brasher Falls, NY

Now in its 7th year, this event includes workshops, the opportunity to take World Figure Sport exams, and competition—both the main event and the Junior Championship.



Franklin County Fair Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 606 E Main St, Malone, NY

Childrens Day - Prices reduces on Midway until Close Senior Citizens Day - Seniors Admission 62 and older $2.00 Admission for Disabled Community with $3.00

Grand Opening Blooming Babies Baby Café Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Come and join us for the grand opening of the Blooming Babies Baby Café! Free refreshments, giveaways and breast feeding support available. Stop by and check us out!