Dickinson Center, NY

Live events on the horizon in Dickinson Center

Posted by 
Dickinson Center News Alert
Dickinson Center News Alert
 5 days ago

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Live events are coming to Dickinson Center.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Dickinson Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHj7m_0bGRLFnd00

Walk With Doc

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Duane St, Malone, NY

Join Dr. Cahill for a walk on the beautiful rec park trails to discuss healthy habits and to get his advice on medical concerns.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2864u6_0bGRLFnd00

Farm Tour

Owls Head, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 189 Ragged Lake Rd, Owls Head, NY

See our start-up farm in Owls Head, meet our animals, and shop our selection of local food and artisanal goat’s milk soaps!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZRgW_0bGRLFnd00

2021 World Figure & Fancy Skating Championships & Festival

Brasher Falls, Brasher Falls-Winthrop, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Brasher Falls, NY

Now in its 7th year, this event includes workshops, the opportunity to take World Figure Sport exams, and competition—both the main event and the Junior Championship.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUy2n_0bGRLFnd00

Franklin County Fair

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 606 E Main St, Malone, NY

Childrens Day - Prices reduces on Midway until Close Senior Citizens Day - Seniors Admission 62 and older $2.00 Admission for Disabled Community with $3.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHx5v_0bGRLFnd00

Grand Opening Blooming Babies Baby Café

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Come and join us for the grand opening of the Blooming Babies Baby Café! Free refreshments, giveaways and breast feeding support available. Stop by and check us out!

Learn More

Dickinson Center News Alert

Dickinson Center News Alert

Dickinson Center, NY
17
Followers
170
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dickinson Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

