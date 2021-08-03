Fargo calendar: Events coming up

(FARGO, GA) Live events are coming to Fargo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fargo:

Going Deep at The Graveyard Jasper, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11637 SE 54th Dr, Jasper, FL

Who's ready to Get Buried at The Graveyard in August?? Then make plans to be at our Going Deep at the Graveyard event, August 19 - 22! We'll have hundreds of acres of muddy trails to ride, sticky...

Stephen Foster Old Time Music Weekend White Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 11016 Lillian Saunders Drive, White Springs, FL

Learn old-time music techniques from the masters of the fiddle, banjo, guitar & voice. Handicap Accessibility

Adult Bible Study Homerville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:25 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Come study the word together as we dive into the early church history through the book of Acts. All Church

Storytime Homerville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 478 W Dame Ave, Homerville, GA

You won’t want to miss Clinch County Public Library's fun storytimes every Tuesday at 4PM!

VBS 2021: Rocky Railway Jasper, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Start Times Sunday- 5:00 Monday-Wednesday 6:00 Join us for Vacation Bible School as we take a ride on the Rocky Railway. We will have classes starting at age 4 all the way to adults! Come have...