Lake George events coming soon

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Live events are coming to Lake George.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake George:

SUDDEN DARKNESS 3 Lake George, CO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 Co Rd 453, Lake George, CO

Being first is something our society encourages. At work, events, and even at working out this is a “staple” that many will tell us to pursue. All of those misconceptions will be SMASHED during...

Circle Of Parents Kinship Connection Divide, CO

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 11115 US-24, Divide, CO

Are You Raising Your Grandchildren or Kin? Do You Feel Like You Are Raising Them Alone? Me too! • Share your successes and challenges • Share your wisdom • Empower one another • Meet others in a...

Clean the Dream 2021 — Risers4Rett Lake George, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Thirtynine Mile Rd, Lake George, CO

Risers 4 Rett will be partnering with fly fishing guide Landon Mayer to support the Clean the Dream event on August 21st. Join us to make a difference and clean up the nature we enjoy so much...

The California Honeydrops on The LAWN | Doors: 6pm, Show: 7pm Hartsel, CO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

On August 24 & 25, join us for TWO NIGHTS of The California Honeydrops on The LAWN in Buena Vista, CO. Crossing genres from roots and blues to R&B and soul, The California Honeydrops' sound is...

Yoga in the Park - Florissant Grange Florissant, CO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 2009 Co Rd 31, Florissant, CO

Join Renee each Tuesday morning for outdoor yoga at the Florissant Grange. This is an all-level class, donation-based. No registration required. Please bring your own mat and any props like...