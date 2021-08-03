Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake George, CO

Lake George events coming soon

Posted by 
Lake George Bulletin
Lake George Bulletin
 5 days ago

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Live events are coming to Lake George.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake George:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3lbD_0bGRLBGj00

SUDDEN DARKNESS 3

Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 Co Rd 453, Lake George, CO

Being first is something our society encourages. At work, events, and even at working out this is a “staple” that many will tell us to pursue. All of those misconceptions will be SMASHED during...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pcdkq_0bGRLBGj00

Circle Of Parents Kinship Connection

Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 11115 US-24, Divide, CO

Are You Raising Your Grandchildren or Kin? Do You Feel Like You Are Raising Them Alone? Me too! • Share your successes and challenges • Share your wisdom • Empower one another • Meet others in a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430WaL_0bGRLBGj00

Clean the Dream 2021 — Risers4Rett

Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Thirtynine Mile Rd, Lake George, CO

Risers 4 Rett will be partnering with fly fishing guide Landon Mayer to support the Clean the Dream event on August 21st. Join us to make a difference and clean up the nature we enjoy so much...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUlVN_0bGRLBGj00

The California Honeydrops on The LAWN | Doors: 6pm, Show: 7pm

Hartsel, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

On August 24 & 25, join us for TWO NIGHTS of The California Honeydrops on The LAWN in Buena Vista, CO. Crossing genres from roots and blues to R&B and soul, The California Honeydrops' sound is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQWef_0bGRLBGj00

Yoga in the Park - Florissant Grange

Florissant, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 2009 Co Rd 31, Florissant, CO

Join Renee each Tuesday morning for outdoor yoga at the Florissant Grange. This is an all-level class, donation-based. No registration required. Please bring your own mat and any props like...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lake George Bulletin

Lake George Bulletin

Lake George, CO
9
Followers
166
Post
505
Views
ABOUT

With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florissant, CO
State
California State
City
Buena Vista, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Lake George, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy