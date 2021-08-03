Events on the Atlantic calendar

(ATLANTIC, VA) Live events are lining up on the Atlantic calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atlantic area:

Healthcare Worker Appreciation Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6742 Maddox Blvd, Chincoteague, VA

A Thank you for all that you do! 30% Off admission for active healthcare workers who provide valid identification. Games - Prizes - Raffles *Discount tickets can be purchased in person, with ID...

Cane Mill Road Concert Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Enjoy a concert by Cane Mill Road, an award winning band based in western North Carolina on August 5th at 7 pm. Chincoteague's own banjo virtuoso, Colton Kerchner is the newest member of the...

Chincoteague Island Farmers Market Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 29 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMJune 9 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: 6309 Church Street

Make a Summer Breeze Sign Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6309 Church St, Chincoteague, VA

Make a Summer Breeze Sign Instructor: Skylar Geminiani Date and Time: Sunday, August 15th 6 pm to 8 pm Location: 6309 Church St, Chincoteague Price: $55 Class Size Limit: 24 Student Age: 12 and up...

Splash Out Cancer Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6742 Maddox Blvd, Chincoteague, VA

Join us on Sunday, August 15th at Maui Jacks In Chincoteague, Virginia from 10:00AM-6:00PM for a discounted admission of $20, as a bonus $5 of each ticket sale goes to the American Cancer Society...