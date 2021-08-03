Live events on the horizon in Everglades City

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Everglades City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Everglades City:

Coloring with a Cop Marco Island, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 51 Bald Eagle Dr, Marco Island, FL

Coloring with a Cop presents an opportunity for families to get to know Marco Island Police Department officers, tour police vehicles, spend time coloring, and have your children fingerprinted...

Big Cypress National Preserve(MM-63): 2-Day Backcountry Trip Ochopee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 33100 Tamiami Trail E, Ochopee, FL

This overnight backcountry loop consists of roughly 14.9 miles, from start to finish. It's perfect for beginners or more experienced backpackers looking for a group adventure. On the first day, we...

Book Stay & Play Adventure Everglades City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 Buckner Ave N, Everglades City, FL

Wooten’s Stay & Play Adventure Traveling to Wooten’s and need a place to stay? Wooten’s Stay & Play Adventure includes all you need to have a fun and relaxing trip to Everglades City! Start your...

IMARK Plumbing & Luxury Products Group Summer Invitational Marco Island, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL

The Summer Meeting will be held from August 1st to August 3rd, 2021 at the JW Marriott Marco Island - Marco Island, FL. This event is invitation only.



Seal Camp Marco Island, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1141 Bald Eagle Dr, Marco Island, FL

Come be part of the Scuba Marco Seal Team. This week long camp is a great way to introduce young divers to the world of scuba. The campers will learn the basics of snorkeling and scuba diving by...