Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everglades City, FL

Live events on the horizon in Everglades City

Posted by 
Everglades City Journal
Everglades City Journal
 5 days ago

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Everglades City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Everglades City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ksH5_0bGRL9aW00

Coloring with a Cop

Marco Island, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 51 Bald Eagle Dr, Marco Island, FL

Coloring with a Cop presents an opportunity for families to get to know Marco Island Police Department officers, tour police vehicles, spend time coloring, and have your children fingerprinted...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sief_0bGRL9aW00

Big Cypress National Preserve(MM-63): 2-Day Backcountry Trip

Ochopee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 33100 Tamiami Trail E, Ochopee, FL

This overnight backcountry loop consists of roughly 14.9 miles, from start to finish. It's perfect for beginners or more experienced backpackers looking for a group adventure. On the first day, we...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jsiv2_0bGRL9aW00

Book Stay & Play Adventure

Everglades City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 Buckner Ave N, Everglades City, FL

Wooten’s Stay & Play Adventure Traveling to Wooten’s and need a place to stay? Wooten’s Stay & Play Adventure includes all you need to have a fun and relaxing trip to Everglades City! Start your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJTkO_0bGRL9aW00

IMARK Plumbing & Luxury Products Group Summer Invitational

Marco Island, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL

The Summer Meeting will be held from August 1st to August 3rd, 2021 at the JW Marriott Marco Island - Marco Island, FL. This event is invitation only.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUx22_0bGRL9aW00

Seal Camp

Marco Island, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1141 Bald Eagle Dr, Marco Island, FL

Come be part of the Scuba Marco Seal Team. This week long camp is a great way to introduce young divers to the world of scuba. The campers will learn the basics of snorkeling and scuba diving by...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City, FL
8
Followers
182
Post
415
Views
ABOUT

With Everglades City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everglades City, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Marco Island, FL
Government
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Police Department#Ochopee#Stay Play Adventure#Marco Seal Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy