Presho calendar: What's coming up

(PRESHO, SD) Presho has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Presho:

Fort Pierre Tourism & Promotion Council Monthly Meeting Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 210 Verendrye Dr, Fort Pierre, SD

Donovin Sprague, Native American Historian Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Donovin Sprague Hump is a Lakota man of many talents. He is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and was born and raised in Dupree, South Dakota. Now, at the age of 66, he has...

Annual Street Masters Car Show and Ice Cream Social Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 20439 Marina Loop, Fort Pierre, SD

Join us for this car show with style. Local businesses provide ice cream and soda for visitors and the car show participants. All guests are encouraged to cast their votes for their favorite car...

Church in the Park with New Life Assembly Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Church in the Park with New Life Assembly Hosted By Fort Pierre Trader Days. Event starts at Sun Aug 15 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Fort Pierre.,

32nd Annual Street Masters Dam Run Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

32nd Annual Street Masters Dam Run Hosted By Fort Pierre Trader Days. Event starts at Fri Aug 13 2021 at 04:00 pm and happening at Fort Pierre., 32nd Annual Street Masters Dam Run