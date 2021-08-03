Events on the Murdo calendar

(MURDO, SD) Murdo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Murdo:

All School Reunion 2021 White River, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 501 2nd St, White River, SD

All School Reunion 2021 . Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at White River., More details to follow....

Verendrye BBQ Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Verendrye Museum annual brisket cook off. Meal to follow the judging at 5:00. Open to the public. $10 for plate of brisket and beans. All proceeds raised help to defray costs of maintaining the...

Fall League Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 20628 Willow Creek Rd, Fort Pierre, SD

BB Gun Fundraiser at Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. Shoots are open to all. Call for more information: Lodge 223-3154 - Steve 222-3154 - Bob 222-0309

Donovin Sprague, Native American Historian Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Donovin Sprague Hump is a Lakota man of many talents. He is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and was born and raised in Dupree, South Dakota. Now, at the age of 66, he has...

American Legion Beer Tent and Bloody Mary Bar Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

American Legion Beer Tent and Bloody Mary Bar Hosted By Fort Pierre Trader Days. Event starts at Sun Aug 15 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Fort Pierre.,