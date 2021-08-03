Bieber calendar: Events coming up

(BIEBER, CA) Bieber has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bieber:

Fitness Fiesta Health Fair Alturas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1111 N Nagle St, Alturas, CA

We will be hosting our Health Fair at our new facility! Come learn about the wellness resources around the area. Included: -$40 blood draw vouchers/MMC resources -Short facility tours -Face...

MVC Mens Golf Day Likely, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 1255 Likely Pl, Likely, CA

Morning round of Golf and lunch at Likely Place Golf course. Tee Time 8am. Click link to register. Cost is $32 for 18 holes. Carts and lunch are free cost will be covered by MVC. Anyone is...

MVC Annual Yardsale Alturas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 108 E 1st St, Alturas, CA

Stop by for our 2nd Annual church yard sale. Multi-family donations from furniture, clothes, home decor and more. First come first serve. If you would like to donate to the yard sale send us a...

Burney Farmers Market Burney, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June October, 2021Wednesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: 37427 Highway 299 East, Burney, CA 96013

BOL 2021 Hat Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

The Best Of Lift event 2021 will be held Aug 6th through 8th with the main event Saturday the 7th.