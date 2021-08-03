Baggs events coming soon

(BAGGS, WY) Baggs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baggs:

Wellness Wednesday Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 678 School St, Craig, CO

Wellness Wednesday is a fun day of activities for older adults held weekly. The day includes beginning and intermediate exercise classes, senior wellness checks, lunch, guest speakers and Pinochle.

Trivia Time Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 525 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

Come and challenge your current event/pop culture mind! Meet us at Downtown Books for Trivia Night at 6:00pm. Clean and Sober Craig events build community through recovery with social activities...

4th Annual Cancer drive Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2705 W 1st St, Craig, CO

Here we go everyone. The Cancer drive is on and we will host our golf tournament Aug 15 8 am start 4 person scramble. I am signing up hole sponsors if interested and sign up sheets for your teams...

Master Clubs Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Master Clubs is a bible based program for children ages 4 yrs-6th grade. we meet weekly every Wednesday from 4:15 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and this will be through the school year. During this time we have...

Full Throttle Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Yampa Valley Baptist Church would like to invite all teenagers to TEEN NIGHT! Its a great time to have fun, eat and fellowship with other teens all while learning about God's word.