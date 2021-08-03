Cancel
Witter, AR

Live events coming up in Witter

(WITTER, AR) Live events are lining up on the Witter calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Witter area:

Deer Blood Trailing & Shot Placement

Ponca, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: AR-43, Ponca, AR

During this program you will be introduced to deer blood trailing, and shot placement when hunting. You will get to practice using our laser shot system. Register at...

Chunky Dunk Northwest Arkansas!

Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1100 Watson Drive, Springdale, AR 72764

Sun's out, tum's out, babes! It's time for NW Arkansas' plus-sized peeps to experience the fun and carefree pool party that is Chunky Dunk!

Elkfest 2021

Elkins, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Elkins, AR

Join us for the first-ever Elkfest! This is a fundraiser for the Elkins Police Department's Shop with a Cop program. We will update information as it comes available. Activities throughout the day...

Kid's Night and Street Dance

Huntsville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 PM

There will be games, fun, and square dancing on the Huntsville Square. Admission is free and the Boston Mountain Playboys will be playing music for the street dance.

Bible Camp (All Ages)

Ponca, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4699 AR-43, Ponca, AR

Join us in beautiful Ponca, Arkansas for four days of fellowship, praising, and fun! $90 All ages welcome! Register Online https://

