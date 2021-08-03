Springview calendar: Events coming up

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) Springview is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Springview area:

Canoeing the Niobrara River Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Niobrara River, Valentine Ne... Wed Aug 04 2021 at 07:00 am

BROOMSTICK BARREL SERIES WINNER, SD Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 E 3rd St, Winner, SD

EVENT DETAILS Barrels & 3D Poles Need to attend 4 of 7 races to qualify for awards exhibitions 5:00 PM Entries close at 6:15 PM with peewees at 6:30 followed by the open barrels, pole exhibitions...

Burke Jr Rodeo Burke, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 919 Franklin St, Burke, SD

August 14th 2021 If you need the entry form emailed or mailed just let me know!

Wynonna Judd Live Outdoor Concert — Rosebud Casino Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 30421 US-83, Valentine, NE

Multi award winning American country music star Wynonna Judd will be playing at the Rosebud Casino on August 12th at 8pm outdoors under the stars! All ages are welcome, and you may bring your own...

Cherry County Fair & Rodeo Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Green St #9, Valentine, NE

Take a sneak peek at the headliner entertainment this year - Kaleb McIntire see Cherry County Fairgrounds website for more information...