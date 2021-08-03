Kelliher events calendar

(KELLIHER, MN) Kelliher has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kelliher:

Howe-Welle Women’s Athletics Golf Tournament Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2425 Birchmont Beach Rd NE, Bemidji, MN

The Howe-Welle Women’s Athletics Golf and Cornhole Tournament raises critical scholarships and funds for program expenses for BSU women’s athletics programs. Originally known as the Lady Beaver...

Learn to Sail Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1710 Birchmont Dr NE, Bemidji, MN

Take the helm on your own sailboat – for those who have always wanted...now is the time to learn! We will go over parts of the boat, rigging, capsize skills, points of sail, trimming and more. We...

Epic Mississippi River Bike Tour Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

When you tip-toe through the humble origin near Lake Itasca, you will never believe this trickle of water will be the “Mighty Mississippi” emptying into the Gulf of Mexico some 2552 miles...

Believe in the Fun of Music Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2900 Division Street West, Bemidji, MN 56601

A selection of gospel, patriotic, and Broadway tunes highlight the BSO's return to the BHS Auditorium for this Summer Pops Concert.

Sanford Health set to hold Taco Fest Aug. 4 Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Sanford Health is set to hold its annual Taco Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the Dragon Boat Festival Tent at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.