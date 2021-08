Last week, a fully vaccinated employee at music venue and coffee bar Golden Dagger tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the small Lincoln Park business to close for two days and ensure that none of its other employees had contracted the virus. Owner Donnie Biggins and his staff decided that the reopening of the venue would be an appropriate time to introduce a vaccination requirement for all guests (in addition to an indoor masking policy), asking anyone entering the business to provide physical proof of vaccination and a matching government-issued photo ID.