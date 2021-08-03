Live events on the horizon in Matador

(MATADOR, TX) Live events are coming to Matador.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Matador:

Prairie Dogs! Talk of the Town! Quitaque, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Caprock Canyon Park Road, Quitaque, TX

There's lots of talk going on in the prairie dog town at Honey Flat inside Caprock Canyons State Park. Join us for a talk about the black-tailed prairie dog. Discover their comical behavior and...

Bat Tour Quitaque, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Caprock Canyon Park Road, Quitaque, TX

Join us on a guided vehicle tour to historic Clarity Tunnel for the bat emergence flight. Reservations are required. Please call the park at (806)455-1492 for reservations. Clarity Tunnel, an...

LIZZY'S 2nd APPEARANCE @LOCKNEY OLD SATURDAY FESTIVAL Lockney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Hello BESTIES‼️ Lockney Tx is having their Old Fashion Saturday Festival all down main St.... food vendors vendors (INCLUDING MYSELF LIZZY'S 🤙) Car show DANCE 7-11 COME OUT AND JOIN US ☺️

ROARING SPRINGS, TX Roaring Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

OLD SETTLERS RHAA COMPETITION AUGUST 27, 2021 8:00 AM ROARING SPRINGS, TX RHAA CLASSES Jr. Youth - $90 Sr. Youth - $90 Box-Drive-Box-Drive - $100 Wrangler - $150 Cowboy - $150 Ranch Hand - $150...

Punkin' Days (Pumpkin) Floydada, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

10/09 to 10/09 2021 - Punkin' Days (Pumpkin) meta Downtown Courthouse Square, Floydada , TX Entertainment: 1 stage - R (music types: SW CY RK) ?? # of Exhibitors: 100+ Juried: no Prize Money: na