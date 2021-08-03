Live events coming up in New Market

(NEW MARKET, IN) New Market has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the New Market area:

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship - Ironman National Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Date/Time: Sat, Aug 28, 2021 Address: [ Get Map ] 1389 W 200 S Crawfordsville, IN 47933 Event Website: mxsportsproracing.com/event/ironman-national Contact Phone: (304) 284-0084 Event Description...

Greencastle vs Crawfordsville | Varsity Football Live Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 W Athenian Dr, Crawfordsville, IN

Greencastle vs Crawfordsville | Varsity Football Live Tiger Cubs vs Athenians www.onesports.cpa-streamhd.com/hsfootball.php The Crawfordsville (IN) varsity football team has a home non-conference...

Lunch on the Plaza Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 212 E Main St, Crawfordsville, IN

Come join us for lunch on the Plaza at Marie Canine Plaza! Lunch will be provided by Maxine’s on Green with live music from Josie Beach

Circus Funtastic - CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 Parke Ave., Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

Prayer Service Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Come to our socially distant prayer service where you can come and leave as you please. This service allows for anyone to come and spend an hour with God. See Pastor Kyle for details.