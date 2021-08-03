Cancel
Nageezi, NM

Coming soon: Nageezi events

Nageezi Today
Nageezi Today
 5 days ago

(NAGEEZI, NM) Nageezi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nageezi:

Crownpoint Navajo Rug Auction

Crownpoint, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Main St H-1,, Crownpoint, NM

Crownpoint Rug Auction has canceled all 2021 auctions dates. The Crownpoint Rug Auction gives buyers the unique opportunity to purchase Navajo rugs directly from the weavers themselves, at prices...

Wine & Shine Classic Car Show

Blanco, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 233 NM-511, Blanco, NM

Come check out some rad rides and sip on some great wine! We will have food provided by Pioche Food Group and Dope Street Tacos and live music by Breezin'. You won't want to miss it! Family...

Back to School event

Counselor, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6828 Hwy 44 # 14, Counselor, NM

COUNSELOR, N.M. — Counselor Chapter will host a Back to School event on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free backpacks with school supplies, health education resources...

Neighborfest: Benefits Concert

Blanco, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 233 NM-511, Blanco, NM

If you are looking for a fun summer night of live music, casual hanging out and good food and drink for a very good cause, then join the Basin Good Neighbor Foundation for an outdoor benefits...

Music in the Shade - Black Velvet

Blanco, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 233 NM-511, Blanco, NM

Music by Black Velvet Food by TBD Painting with Hidden Talent Studio. Spaces Limited! Sign up here... https:// wbr span hiddentalentstud wbr span io.com/shop/ wbr span ols/products/ wbr span...

Learn More

ABOUT

With Nageezi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

