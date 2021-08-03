Live events Briggsdale — what’s coming up

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Briggsdale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsdale:

3 Gun – Open to the public Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ranges North 3-4 and South 3, 4, and 5. POC’s: Paul Gransee @enggransee@aol.com or Tyler Krenzelok @ motox28@gmail.com. Must pre-register with WCFW Registration and match information will be...

Saturday, Aug 7th Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

This mid-century modern 4 bed, 2 bath home has an attached 2-car garage, a detached 2-car garage/shop with alley access, on .42 acre lot, in the beautiful town of Eaton, Colorado. Two full...

Kristin Weaver Brown Barrel Racing and Horsemanship Clinic Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 37440 County Rd 43, Eaton, CO

Join us for a 2 day clinic with Kristin Weaver-Brown August 7-8, 2021 at the Double Check Arena in Eaton, CO !! Kristin is the only barrel racer to have won AQHA World titles in reining and...

Kersey Days 2021: Lawn Mower Races and Community Celebration!!! Kersey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Kersey Days 2021 will feature lawn mower races on Friday August 6th at the track behind Kohler Farms Rd. and 9th St. culminating on Saturday with several fun events! Please stay tuned for further...

NRA Basic Range Safety Officer Course Nunn, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 16126 Co Rd 96, Nunn, CO

The course includes: Range Safety Officer's roles and responsibilities, range standard operating procedures, range inspection and range rules, firearm stoppages and malfunctions, and range safety...