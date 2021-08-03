Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Briggsdale, CO

Live events Briggsdale — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Briggsdale Digest
Briggsdale Digest
 5 days ago

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Briggsdale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uMFf_0bGRKlfi00

3 Gun – Open to the public

Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ranges North 3-4 and South 3, 4, and 5. POC’s: Paul Gransee @enggransee@aol.com or Tyler Krenzelok @ motox28@gmail.com. Must pre-register with WCFW Registration and match information will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYwHq_0bGRKlfi00

Saturday, Aug 7th

Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

This mid-century modern 4 bed, 2 bath home has an attached 2-car garage, a detached 2-car garage/shop with alley access, on .42 acre lot, in the beautiful town of Eaton, Colorado. Two full...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFEEJ_0bGRKlfi00

Kristin Weaver Brown Barrel Racing and Horsemanship Clinic

Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 37440 County Rd 43, Eaton, CO

Join us for a 2 day clinic with Kristin Weaver-Brown August 7-8, 2021 at the Double Check Arena in Eaton, CO !! Kristin is the only barrel racer to have won AQHA World titles in reining and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0mbL_0bGRKlfi00

Kersey Days 2021: Lawn Mower Races and Community Celebration!!!

Kersey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Kersey Days 2021 will feature lawn mower races on Friday August 6th at the track behind Kohler Farms Rd. and 9th St. culminating on Saturday with several fun events! Please stay tuned for further...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSB8D_0bGRKlfi00

NRA Basic Range Safety Officer Course

Nunn, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 16126 Co Rd 96, Nunn, CO

The course includes: Range Safety Officer's roles and responsibilities, range standard operating procedures, range inspection and range rules, firearm stoppages and malfunctions, and range safety...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale, CO
6
Followers
167
Post
793
Views
ABOUT

With Briggsdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Nunn, CO
Eaton, CO
Government
City
Eaton, CO
City
Briggsdale, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Poc#Wcfw Registration#The Double Check Arena#Kohler Farms Rd#Range Safety Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy