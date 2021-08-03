Coming soon: Mcclusky events

(MCCLUSKY, ND) Live events are coming to Mcclusky.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcclusky:

KHND/Al Swanson Kids Fishing Derby Harvey, ND

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The 20th Annual KHND/Al Swanson Kids Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, August 14th. Open to kids ages 0-12 years old. It's FREE, FREE, FREE. Pre-registration is highly recommended (check in on...

2021 Masters Indigenous Games Anamoose, ND

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

The next Masters Indigenous Games will be taking place in 2021 in Canada's Capital, Ottawa, ON. MIG2021 will be hosted on Algonquin Territory and give Indigenous athletes a national stage to...

2021 McClusky Splash Bash McClusky, ND

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 Ave F W, McClusky, ND

Join American Bank Center at the McClusky Pool for the 2021 Splash Bash! During the event you can expect music, food and prizes!

Saddle Up Against Cancer 2021 Mercer, ND

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Mercer, ND

Support the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation with a trail ride through beautiful North Dakota.



Rusted Rail McLean County Championship Clash/Kids Night Underwood, ND

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Underwood, ND

DRAW SHOW FOR STARTING POSITIONS Here we go ladies and gentlemen, The Rusted Rail Bar and Grill loads up the season finale at MCS and we're looking to blow the doors off the joint with payoffs...