Mcclusky, ND

Coming soon: Mcclusky events

Mcclusky Post
 5 days ago

(MCCLUSKY, ND) Live events are coming to Mcclusky.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcclusky:

KHND/Al Swanson Kids Fishing Derby

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The 20th Annual KHND/Al Swanson Kids Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, August 14th. Open to kids ages 0-12 years old. It's FREE, FREE, FREE. Pre-registration is highly recommended (check in on...

2021 Masters Indigenous Games

Anamoose, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

The next Masters Indigenous Games will be taking place in 2021 in Canada's Capital, Ottawa, ON. MIG2021 will be hosted on Algonquin Territory and give Indigenous athletes a national stage to...

2021 McClusky Splash Bash

McClusky, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 Ave F W, McClusky, ND

Join American Bank Center at the McClusky Pool for the 2021 Splash Bash! During the event you can expect music, food and prizes!

Saddle Up Against Cancer 2021

Mercer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Mercer, ND

Support the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation with a trail ride through beautiful North Dakota. \n

Rusted Rail McLean County Championship Clash/Kids Night

Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Underwood, ND

DRAW SHOW FOR STARTING POSITIONS Here we go ladies and gentlemen, The Rusted Rail Bar and Grill loads up the season finale at MCS and we're looking to blow the doors off the joint with payoffs...

Mcclusky, ND
ABOUT

With Mcclusky Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

