Live events on the horizon in Fernwood

(FERNWOOD, ID) Fernwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fernwood area:

Rock the JOE St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Mile Marker, 18985 St Joe River Rd #19, St Maries, ID

9 BANDS! Full weekend of fun! Your not going to want to miss this! Reservation spots still available- Full hookups - Full price (hurry call soon, they will sell out ASAP) PRICES ARE AS FOLLOWS...

Be The Light - Suicide Awareness & Prevention Walk Saint Maries, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: Idaho Street, St. Maries, ID 83861

Our 2nd annual Be The Light walk, run, or jog, through downtown St. Maries in remembrance of those lost to the completion of suicide.

Pinehurst Tails & Tales Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 903 N Division St, Pinehurst, ID

At Tales & Tails storytime, preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to enjoy some favorite stories then re-imagine them through crafts, science experiments, and hands-on discovery stations!

Adult Coffee and Coloring at Pinehurst Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 107 Main St, Pinehurst, ID

Come espresso yourself with a cup of coffee and adult coloring!

Elk River Days Elk River, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Elk River Days – August 13, 14 & 15, 2021 – Parade entry form – Ducks for Duck races on Elk River Days available, $5 each. Proceeds donated to Elk River charities. Duck races talk place on August...