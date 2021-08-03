Cancel
Fernwood, ID

Live events on the horizon in Fernwood

Fernwood Today
Fernwood Today
 5 days ago

(FERNWOOD, ID) Fernwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fernwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2iyA_0bGRKh8o00

Rock the JOE

St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Mile Marker, 18985 St Joe River Rd #19, St Maries, ID

9 BANDS! Full weekend of fun! Your not going to want to miss this! Reservation spots still available- Full hookups - Full price (hurry call soon, they will sell out ASAP) PRICES ARE AS FOLLOWS...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZjZx_0bGRKh8o00

Be The Light - Suicide Awareness & Prevention Walk

Saint Maries, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: Idaho Street, St. Maries, ID 83861

Our 2nd annual Be The Light walk, run, or jog, through downtown St. Maries in remembrance of those lost to the completion of suicide.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KSKq_0bGRKh8o00

Pinehurst Tails & Tales

Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 903 N Division St, Pinehurst, ID

At Tales & Tails storytime, preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to enjoy some favorite stories then re-imagine them through crafts, science experiments, and hands-on discovery stations!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWE80_0bGRKh8o00

Adult Coffee and Coloring at Pinehurst

Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 107 Main St, Pinehurst, ID

Come espresso yourself with a cup of coffee and adult coloring!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yBvx_0bGRKh8o00

Elk River Days

Elk River, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Elk River Days – August 13, 14 & 15, 2021 – Parade entry form – Ducks for Duck races on Elk River Days available, $5 each. Proceeds donated to Elk River charities. Duck races talk place on August...

Learn More

Fernwood Today

Fernwood Today

Fernwood, ID
With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

