Creede, CO

Creede calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Creede Daily
Creede Daily
 5 days ago

(CREEDE, CO) Creede has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creede area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfUQt_0bGRKgG500

Rhythms on the Rio

South Fork, CO

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 22 Jackson St, South Fork, CO

08/06 to 08/08 2021 - Rhythms on the Rio meta Kurt and Lea Carlton Property, South Fork , CO Entertainment: 1 stage - I,N,R,L (music types: AM AL BL BG CY OT WL RT FU RB RG JM FK CH Variety) ?? ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fj3cx_0bGRKgG500

Tuesday is Rib Day!

Creede, CO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 107 Wall St, Creede, CO

Every Tuesday is Rib Day - Come in for Lunch, an early Dinner, or take it To Go! Serving food daily from 11-5pm. Reservation ecommended in the summer: 719-658-0138 Ribs served with BBQ Sauce and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgJ7u_0bGRKgG500

Patrick B Ray at Sunnyside Bar (San Juan Sports)

Creede, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 S Main St, Creede, CO

Over the past decade, Patrick has shared his down-to-earth tunes with audiences from North Carolina to California, and along the backroads, llanos, and mountains in between. In true family...

Learn More

Live Music: Rudy Boy Experiment

Creede, CO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 107 Wall St, Creede, CO

Experimental blues ~ Abq http://www.reverbnation.com/therudyboyexperiment https://www.facebook.com/therudyboyexperiment Southwest Rock and Blues innovators The Rudy Boy Experiment hail from the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0rCD_0bGRKgG500

An Iliad

Creede, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 124 N Main St, Creede, CO

Fated to repeat the ancient tale of the Trojan War throughout the centuries, our storyteller finds poetry, humor, inspiration, and sadness in this modern retelling of Homer’s classic.

Learn More

Creede Daily

Creede Daily

Creede, CO
