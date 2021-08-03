Creede calendar: What's coming up

(CREEDE, CO) Creede has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creede area:

Rhythms on the Rio South Fork, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 22 Jackson St, South Fork, CO

08/06 to 08/08 2021 - Rhythms on the Rio meta Kurt and Lea Carlton Property, South Fork , CO Entertainment: 1 stage - I,N,R,L (music types: AM AL BL BG CY OT WL RT FU RB RG JM FK CH Variety) ?? ...

Tuesday is Rib Day! Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 107 Wall St, Creede, CO

Every Tuesday is Rib Day - Come in for Lunch, an early Dinner, or take it To Go! Serving food daily from 11-5pm. Reservation ecommended in the summer: 719-658-0138 Ribs served with BBQ Sauce and...

Patrick B Ray at Sunnyside Bar (San Juan Sports) Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 S Main St, Creede, CO

Over the past decade, Patrick has shared his down-to-earth tunes with audiences from North Carolina to California, and along the backroads, llanos, and mountains in between. In true family...

Live Music: Rudy Boy Experiment Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 107 Wall St, Creede, CO

Experimental blues ~ Abq http://www.reverbnation.com/therudyboyexperiment https://www.facebook.com/therudyboyexperiment Southwest Rock and Blues innovators The Rudy Boy Experiment hail from the...

An Iliad Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 124 N Main St, Creede, CO

Fated to repeat the ancient tale of the Trojan War throughout the centuries, our storyteller finds poetry, humor, inspiration, and sadness in this modern retelling of Homer’s classic.