North San Juan, CA

North San Juan calendar: What's coming up

North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 5 days ago

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) North San Juan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North San Juan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQ0a9_0bGRKfNM00

Nevada County Pride Week

Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: Broad Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Gold Country Collective is proud to present Nevada County's very first PRIDE WEEK!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaIcY_0bGRKfNM00

Kyle Ledson & Friends

Camptonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 15333 Cleveland Ave, Camptonville, CA

All events in Camptonville, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Camptonville like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUBpQ_0bGRKfNM00

Camping, yoga, meditation, and reflective writing practices in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas — Yoga & Animal Rights Alliance

North San Juan, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

This retreat is a celebration of living in these incredible bodies on this beautiful planet. We will be camping in a beautiful paradise, located 25 miles north of Nevada City on ancestral lands in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZEgh_0bGRKfNM00

Electric Tumbleweed Featuring Barry Sless

Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 230 Commercial St., Nevada City, CA 95959

Electric Tumbleweed is a blend of psychedelic rock, outlaw country, and other Americana influences.

21st Annual Ridgestock Music and Sustainability Expo

Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 17894 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City, CA 95959

21st Annual Ridgestock Music and Sustainability Festival Featuring music by Lantz Lazwell and the Vibe Tribe, Brotherly Mud , Afrolicious

North San Juan Times

North San Juan Times

North San Juan, CA
With North San Juan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

