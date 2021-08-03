North San Juan calendar: What's coming up

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) North San Juan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North San Juan:

Nevada County Pride Week Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: Broad Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Gold Country Collective is proud to present Nevada County's very first PRIDE WEEK!!!

Kyle Ledson & Friends Camptonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 15333 Cleveland Ave, Camptonville, CA

Camping, yoga, meditation, and reflective writing practices in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas — Yoga & Animal Rights Alliance North San Juan, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

This retreat is a celebration of living in these incredible bodies on this beautiful planet. We will be camping in a beautiful paradise, located 25 miles north of Nevada City on ancestral lands in...

Electric Tumbleweed Featuring Barry Sless Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 230 Commercial St., Nevada City, CA 95959

Electric Tumbleweed is a blend of psychedelic rock, outlaw country, and other Americana influences.

21st Annual Ridgestock Music and Sustainability Expo Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 17894 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City, CA 95959

21st Annual Ridgestock Music and Sustainability Festival Featuring music by Lantz Lazwell and the Vibe Tribe, Brotherly Mud , Afrolicious