Coming soon: Crescent events

(CRESCENT, OR) Crescent is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crescent:

Kids On-the-Move: La Pine (Session 2) La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 16405 1st St, La Pine, OR

Children's Forest Central Oregon div All kids - inspired by nature

Family Support Group – La Pine La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 16425 1st St, La Pine, OR

NAMI family support group is a peer-led support group for family members, caregivers, and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness.



The Summer's Last Camping / Glamping Event at La Pine State Park La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 15800 State Recreation Rd, La Pine, OR

Join us for a campout and/or hiking, biking, kayaking, SUP paddling, and relaxing at La Pine State Park. I'll be Glamping from Sunday, 9/26, through at least Thursday, 9/30... -->> 2 of us have...

Twilight Cinemas Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 57100 Beaver Dr, Sunriver, OR

The Village at Sunriver Presents: Twilight Cinemas Join us in The Village at Sunriver for family-friendly movies* under the stars! Grab dinner or snacks from local eateries, or visit the Sunriver...

Paulina Peak Chapter Of Mule Deer Foundation Banquet La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Paulina Peak Chapter Of Mule Deer Foundation Banquet Hosted By Paulina Peak Chapter of Mule Deer Foundation. Event starts on Saturday, 14 August 2021 and happening at 16405 1st St, La Pine, OR...