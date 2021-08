Some of the most recognizable and successful businesses in the world today started as side hustles with humble beginnings. Steve Jobs was working the night shift at Atari while spending his free time during the day on a project that would ultimately become Apple. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were side projects that quickly blossomed beyond the wildest imaginations of their creators. Meanwhile, other businesses such as Spanx, Yankee Candle and Under Armour started as passion projects that grew into major global brands.