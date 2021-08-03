Balmorhea events coming up

(BALMORHEA, TX) Balmorhea is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Balmorhea:

FRIDAY – Reeves Co. SO Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect...

Cyclone Ballparks Grand Opening Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 66 Co Rd 118, Pecos, TX

Join us for the official Grand Opening of Cyclone Ballparks on August 28, 2021. This is a free community event that will welcome everyone from Pecos and surrounding areas to come view the...

Laugh it up F%@#rz! Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1520 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

Wireless 4 U / Isaac Lopez presents Laugh it up F%@#rz! on Saturday, August 21 2021 at 9:00pm, REEVES COUNTY CIVIC CENTER, Pecos, TX

Small Acreage Big Opportunity Landowner Workshop- Fort Davis Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: TX-118, Fort Davis, TX

Field Day Series Overview Landowners who steward small properties face unique management challenges. Most information currently available to landowners focuses on management of large properties...

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...