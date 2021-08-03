Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Balmorhea, TX

Balmorhea events coming up

Posted by 
Balmorhea News Beat
Balmorhea News Beat
 5 days ago

(BALMORHEA, TX) Balmorhea is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Balmorhea:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dREMj_0bGRKUcF00

FRIDAY – Reeves Co. SO

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mr4vK_0bGRKUcF00

Cyclone Ballparks Grand Opening

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 66 Co Rd 118, Pecos, TX

Join us for the official Grand Opening of Cyclone Ballparks on August 28, 2021. This is a free community event that will welcome everyone from Pecos and surrounding areas to come view the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9w7w_0bGRKUcF00

Laugh it up F%@#rz!

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1520 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

Wireless 4 U / Isaac Lopez presents Laugh it up F%@#rz! on Saturday, August 21 2021 at 9:00pm, REEVES COUNTY CIVIC CENTER, Pecos, TX

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRYLv_0bGRKUcF00

Small Acreage Big Opportunity Landowner Workshop- Fort Davis

Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: TX-118, Fort Davis, TX

Field Day Series Overview Landowners who steward small properties face unique management challenges. Most information currently available to landowners focuses on management of large properties...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epJlG_0bGRKUcF00

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Balmorhea News Beat

Balmorhea News Beat

Balmorhea, TX
6
Followers
113
Post
429
Views
ABOUT

With Balmorhea News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Balmorhea, TX
Local
Texas Government
Pecos, TX
Government
Balmorhea, TX
Government
City
Fort Davis, TX
City
Pecos, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Tx Join#Tx Wireless 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy