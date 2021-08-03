Live events Manila — what’s coming up

(MANILA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Manila calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manila:

Chamber Luncheon Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 313 E 200 S, Vernal, UT

Event Name: Chamber Luncheon Event Type(s): Chamber Event Description: Speaker TBA Event Date: 8/24/2021 Event Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Mountain Location: Uintah Conference Center 313 E 200 S...

: Public Hearing Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Public Notice July 14, 2021 VERNAL CITY PUBLIC HEARINGS A public hearing of the Vernal City Council has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 7:15 p.m. to consider Amending the Vernal...

Mountain Madness Run Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4 Service Rd No 20, Vernal, UT

Mountain Madness is a fifty mile relay that will run through the beautiful Ashley National Forest. The race begins at Iron Springs Campground and ends at Remember the Maine Park. Relay Loop Leg...

Flaming Gorge Manila, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Lucerne Valley Recreation Road, Manila, UT 84046

Let's head east! Join us for a weekend of amazing scenery and roads leading to flaming gorge. Saturday is a beach day with boating and sun!

Good Vibes Gathering Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

List of Shawna Berg and Dana Powell upcoming events. Health-wellness Events by Shawna Berg and Dana Powell. Events - Good Vibes Gathering.