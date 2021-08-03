Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkton, OR

Elkton events coming soon

Posted by 
Elkton News Flash
Elkton News Flash
 5 days ago

(ELKTON, OR) Elkton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elkton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vp0mJ_0bGRKFca00

Concealed Handgun License Course – Sutherlin, OR

Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 150 Myrtle St, Sutherlin, OR

Concealed Handgun Permit Course Sign Up Here: https://www.focusedfire-training.com/event/concealed-handgun-license-course-sutherlin-or/ This class meets and exceeds the state of Oregon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XfHb_0bGRKFca00

Summer Camp | The Real Thing

Oakland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Address: 1111 Kellogg Camp Ln, Oakland, OR

Summer Camp is back! After a year off, we're excited to be headed off to summer camp once again. Summer Camp is a must-attend, life-changing weekend for all students 6-12 grade. Camp will include...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwiRO_0bGRKFca00

South Coast Woodturners Club

Reedsport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 2260 Longwood Dr, Reedsport, OR

Woodworkers will happily take wood that you would prefer turn into something beautiful and useful.June 8 — Tom Borener will demonstrate how to enhance turning with carving.Look for South Coast...

Learn More

Olympian Matt Grevers OR Swim Camp, Sat Aug 21, 9am-12pm, Ages 13-23, $80

Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1440 South 8th Street, Cottage Grove, OR 97424

2x Olympian, 6x Medalist and Team USA Captain Matt Grevers is excited to teach for the first time in beautiful Cottage Grove, Oregon!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6mCf_0bGRKFca00

Riverfront Rythms Concert

Reedsport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 409 Riverfront Way, Reedsport, OR

Riverfront Rythms Concert is on Facebook. To connect with Riverfront Rythms Concert, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Elkton News Flash

Elkton News Flash

Elkton, OR
15
Followers
162
Post
675
Views
ABOUT

With Elkton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reedsport, OR
Elkton, OR
Government
City
Oakland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Cottage Grove, OR
City
Elkton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Sutherlin, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Myrtle St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy