Elkton events coming soon

(ELKTON, OR) Elkton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elkton:

Concealed Handgun License Course – Sutherlin, OR Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 150 Myrtle St, Sutherlin, OR

Concealed Handgun Permit Course Sign Up Here: https://www.focusedfire-training.com/event/concealed-handgun-license-course-sutherlin-or/ This class meets and exceeds the state of Oregon...

Summer Camp | The Real Thing Oakland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Address: 1111 Kellogg Camp Ln, Oakland, OR

Summer Camp is back! After a year off, we're excited to be headed off to summer camp once again. Summer Camp is a must-attend, life-changing weekend for all students 6-12 grade. Camp will include...

South Coast Woodturners Club Reedsport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 2260 Longwood Dr, Reedsport, OR

Woodworkers will happily take wood that you would prefer turn into something beautiful and useful.June 8 — Tom Borener will demonstrate how to enhance turning with carving.Look for South Coast...

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1440 South 8th Street, Cottage Grove, OR 97424

2x Olympian, 6x Medalist and Team USA Captain Matt Grevers is excited to teach for the first time in beautiful Cottage Grove, Oregon!

Riverfront Rythms Concert Reedsport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 409 Riverfront Way, Reedsport, OR

Riverfront Rythms Concert is on Facebook. To connect with Riverfront Rythms Concert, join Facebook today.