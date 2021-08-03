Pastor’s Desk: Seek Wisdom

“Look, I’m sending you out like sheep among wolves. Therefore be as shrewd as serpents and as innocent as doves.” Matthew 10:16 Jesus was telling His disciples that things were going to be difficult. They were going to encounter ‘wolves’, they were going to have to deal with people who were out to persecute them. The wolves were going to spread lies, twist the message, and flat out attack them. Jesus was warning them that it was not going to be easy. Which is why He told them to be shrewd and innocent. Jesus was telling His disciples that they needed Wisdom to navigate the challenges they are going to face out in the world. The Creator of all, was telling His followers to use wisdom to avoid the danger that will come their way.