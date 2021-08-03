Events on the Red Feather Lakes calendar

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Red Feather Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Red Feather Lakes area:

Wine Wednesday Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY

Wine Wednesday every Wednesday $5 select glasses of wine all day! Buy a bottle and receive a complementary cheese plate. Huzzah.

Women’s Retreats Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO

Our bodies hold emotions, images, patterns, and stories. When we inhabit our bodies through mindfulness practices, we come to know ourselves as complete and wakeful beings. During this...

Celebration of Life for Duane Keown Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 2133 E Rainbow Ave, Laramie, WY

View Duane Keown's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Laramie Thursday Local Market Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 800-898 S 7th St, Laramie, WY

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 17 - September 16, 2021Thursdays, 3PM - 7PMLocation: Undine Park -7th and Ord Street

Beyond Suffering: Unconditional Self Love, Mindfulness Meditation & Qi Gong Retreat Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO

Join international bestselling author Blake D. Bauer for a weekend that will offer you a safe environment to address your core fears, transform negative thinking, and find clarity around shaping...