Red Feather Lakes, CO

Events on the Red Feather Lakes calendar

Red Feather Lakes News Beat
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 5 days ago

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Red Feather Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Red Feather Lakes area:

Wine Wednesday

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY

Wine Wednesday every Wednesday $5 select glasses of wine all day! Buy a bottle and receive a complementary cheese plate. Huzzah.

Women’s Retreats

Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO

Our bodies hold emotions, images, patterns, and stories. When we inhabit our bodies through mindfulness practices, we come to know ourselves as complete and wakeful beings. During this...

Celebration of Life for Duane Keown

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 2133 E Rainbow Ave, Laramie, WY

View Duane Keown's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Laramie Thursday Local Market

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 800-898 S 7th St, Laramie, WY

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 17 - September 16, 2021Thursdays, 3PM - 7PMLocation: Undine Park -7th and Ord Street

Beyond Suffering: Unconditional Self Love, Mindfulness Meditation & Qi Gong Retreat

Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO

Join international bestselling author Blake D. Bauer for a weekend that will offer you a safe environment to address your core fears, transform negative thinking, and find clarity around shaping...

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes, CO
With Red Feather Lakes News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

