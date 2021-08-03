Cancel
Bath, IL

Bath calendar: Events coming up

Bath Post
Bath Post
 5 days ago

(BATH, IL) Bath has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bath:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3un57z_0bGRK4zq00

Jim Edgar Panther Creek Tournament

Chandlerville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 10149 Co Rd 11, Chandlerville, IL

Tournament You may also like the following events from Fellowship of Christian Anglers Society

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEpil_0bGRK4zq00

Birding Field Trip to Havana, IL

Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

JOIN US for our day of shorebirding and checking out areas around Havana Illinois on August 21st! This will be a fun filled day of birding Emiquon, Chautauqua, and surrounding areas! Our main...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wkn3D_0bGRK4zq00

"Riverfront Concert Series"

Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 112 N Schrader St, Havana, IL

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy Havana's own Edward David Anderson. Music starts at 6pm w/ Taylor Steele. Free, family friendly at the Havana Park District's Riverfront Park stage at the...

Edward David Anderson

Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 112 N Schrader St, Havana, IL

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy Havana's own Edward David Anderson. Music starts at 6pm w/ Taylor Steele. Free, family friendly at the Havana Park District's Riverfront Park stage at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ornMX_0bGRK4zq00

Decade of Decadence 80's Hair Night at The Stag Tap Beer Garden

Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 106 N Plum St, Havana, IL

JUST ANNOUNCED!!! Our first time in!!!! Decade of Decadence 80’s Hair Night at Stag Tap Outside Concert Series! Decade of Decadence - Budweiser’s Premiere 80’s Tribute Band brings the Ultimate...

Bath Post

Bath Post

Bath, IL
ABOUT

With Bath Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

