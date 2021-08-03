Hoonah calendar: Coming events

(HOONAH, AK) Hoonah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoonah:

2021 AK STEAM Conference Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1639 Glacier Avenue, Juneau, AK 99801

The 2021 Alaska STEAM Conference will be held in Juneau on October 21st - 24th, 2021.

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation-Juneau Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Juneau, AK 99801

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

STAR (Summer Theatre Arts Rendezvous) Douglas, Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 914 3rd St, Douglas, AK

2021's STAR (Summer Theatre Arts Rendezvous) summer theatre camp for ages 12-18 is in-person and virtual July 19 - August 4th!

Nifty Fifty Relay Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Description: Keith Marshall 789-8110 (wk). 2 or 3 person relay or an endurance challenge for 1! The run has: Leg 1 : The Road Leg (10.51 mi). Leg 2 : The Trail Leg (10.71 mi). Leg 3 : The Mixed...

Alaska Series Day 2 Douglas, Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Savikko Rd, Douglas, AK

