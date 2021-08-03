Hoonah calendar: Coming events
(HOONAH, AK) Hoonah has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoonah:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1639 Glacier Avenue, Juneau, AK 99801
The 2021 Alaska STEAM Conference will be held in Juneau on October 21st - 24th, 2021.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Juneau, AK 99801
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 914 3rd St, Douglas, AK
2021's STAR (Summer Theatre Arts Rendezvous) summer theatre camp for ages 12-18 is in-person and virtual July 19 - August 4th!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Description: Keith Marshall 789-8110 (wk). 2 or 3 person relay or an endurance challenge for 1! The run has: Leg 1 : The Road Leg (10.51 mi). Leg 2 : The Trail Leg (10.71 mi). Leg 3 : The Mixed...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 101 Savikko Rd, Douglas, AK
Looking for Alaska Triathlon results from August 2021 ? trifind.com has all the answers including a comprehensive historical and current directory of triathlon results from the US.
