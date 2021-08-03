Cancel
Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Hoonah Bulletin
Hoonah Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HOONAH, AK) Hoonah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoonah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4y7n_0bGRK0Sw00

2021 AK STEAM Conference

Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1639 Glacier Avenue, Juneau, AK 99801

The 2021 Alaska STEAM Conference will be held in Juneau on October 21st - 24th, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YU0Wa_0bGRK0Sw00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation-Juneau

Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Juneau, AK 99801

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmSdf_0bGRK0Sw00

STAR (Summer Theatre Arts Rendezvous)

Douglas, Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 914 3rd St, Douglas, AK

2021's STAR (Summer Theatre Arts Rendezvous) summer theatre camp for ages 12-18 is in-person and virtual July 19 - August 4th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9Agd_0bGRK0Sw00

Nifty Fifty Relay

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Description: Keith Marshall 789-8110 (wk). 2 or 3 person relay or an endurance challenge for 1! The run has: Leg 1 : The Road Leg (10.51 mi). Leg 2 : The Trail Leg (10.71 mi). Leg 3 : The Mixed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPuj4_0bGRK0Sw00

Alaska Series Day 2

Douglas, Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Savikko Rd, Douglas, AK

Looking for Alaska Triathlon results from August 2021 ? trifind.com has all the answers including a comprehensive historical and current directory of triathlon results from the US.

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah, AK
With Hoonah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

