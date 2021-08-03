Cancel
Ellsworth, IA

Ellsworth events calendar

Ellsworth News Beat
 5 days ago

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Ellsworth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellsworth:

Celebration of Life

Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 804 Grand Ave, Story City, IA

James “Jim” Phillips, 73, of Story City died November 21, 2019 at his home in Story City. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date when we can safely gather. Jim was born on...

5K & Quilt Day

Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3001 Riverside Rd, Story City, IA

A big day for Riverside - one of our biggest fundraisers of the year!! Our Quilt Auction has moved all online - bidding begins Monday, August 2 at noon! Don't miss out on this opportunity to get...

Second Sunday - Yarn Dyeing & Ice Cream Social

Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 619 Grand Ave, Story City, IA

This summer all 4 of our museums will be open on the second Sunday of the month. In August, join us on the patio at the Bartlett & Carriage House Museums to learn about the wool dyeing process...

Evening Prairie Walk

Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Join Dr. Thomas Rosburg on monthly prairie walks at the largest prairie remnant in Story County. See rare and common prairie flora that change each month and learn about the history and ecology of...

Riverside 5K

Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3001 Riverside Rd, Story City, IA

Join us for this year\'s 5K and Quilt Auction day on Saturday, August 7, 2021! It\'s sure to be an AWESOME day at camp! Our 5K & Quilt Day event raises funds for Riverside\'s general fund, which...

Learn More

With Ellsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

